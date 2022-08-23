Tel Aviv Takes Sayyed Nasrallah’s Threats Seriously
Story Code : 1010611
The military figure also noted that the Tel Aviv regime’s ‘security’ officials have not taken Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's threats lightly. There is no doubt that his repeated threats of engaging in warfare against ‘Israel’ have upped the ante in terms of his gull and brazenness, and this should not be ignored.
‘Israel’ must take seriously the option that Sayyed Nasrallah wants an escalation that would serve as a pretext for another round of hostilities between the Tel Aviv regime and Lebanon, Hacohen claimed.
He further advised the Zionist establishment that it must look at various hidden considerations that factor into Sayyed Nasrallah's calculus to find what could drive him toward confrontation in the near term.