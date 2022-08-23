IAEA Urged to Ignore “Israeli” Accusations against Iran’s Nuke Program

Islam Times - Iran’s nuclear chief called on the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency to pay no attention to the baseless accusations that the Zionist regime has leveled against Tehran’s peaceful nuclear program.

Speaking to reporters in Tehran on Tuesday, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] Mohammad Eslami dismissed the Safeguards-related allegations against the Islamic Republic.“The issue of utmost importance is that Iran is a signatory to the NPT. All of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear activities are in accordance with the Safeguards Agreement. The International Atomic Energy Agency is present in Iran and is strictly monitoring Iran’s nuclear activities,” he added.Denouncing the media hype created by the Zionist regime, the MKO terrorist group and anti-Revolution groups against Iran, Eslami said Iran expects IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to ignore the fuss that the Israeli regime and the anti-Iranian groups have made against its nuclear program for over 20 years.The UN nuclear watchdog is expected to avoid impeding Iran’s peaceful nuclear development program, he added.“We will by no means agree that the Zionist regime’s stances and pressures would be pursued as an agenda of the [International Atomic Energy] Agency’s director general,” Eslami underlined.He added that the raison d'être of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] was the termination of accusations that had been made against Iran’s nuclear program for 20 years.On the allegations against Iran in regards to the Safeguards Agreement, Eslami said Iran has repeatedly responded to the claims about suspicious cases, locations and documents fabricated by the Zionist regime and anti-Revolution parties.Such claims against Iran, if employed as political leverage, will get nowhere, as they were agreed to be dismissed under the 2015 nuclear deal, he added.His comments came after the IAEA called for answers from Iran about why traces of what it claims to be enriched uranium were found at previously undeclared nuclear research sites three years ago.Grossi told CNN on Monday that the agency would not drop that probe without "technically credible explanations" from Iran.