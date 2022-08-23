0
Tuesday 23 August 2022 - 21:35

Kenyans Sue UK Government over Colonial-era Theft, Torture

Story Code : 1010710
Kenyans Sue UK Government over Colonial-era Theft, Torture
Bringing the case to the court on Tuesday, the Kenyan residents said their forefathers were tortured and displaced from their ancestral lands seeking an investigation and redress for crimes they say were committed in western Kenya's Kericho region, now one of the most important in the world for tea production.

"The UK Government has ducked and dived, and sadly avoided every possible avenue of redress,” said lawyer Joel Kimutai Bosek, who is representing the group.

“We have no choice but to proceed to court for our clients so that history can be righted," he said.

The British government has declined to engage the suit directly.

It would be up to the court to quantify how much redress could be owed to victims, the legal team said.

Back in 2013, Britain agreed on a multi-million dollar compensation settlement for Kenyans tortured by colonial forces during an uprising at the tail end of the British Empire.

According to the United Nations, more than half a million Kenyans from the Kericho area suffered gross violations of human rights including unlawful killings and displacement during British colonial rule, which ended in 1963.

Many continue to suffer economic consequences from the theft of their land, the United Nations has said, even as that same land has become profitable for multinational companies.

"Today, some of the world's most prosperous tea companies, like Unilever, Williamson Tea, Finlay's and Lipton, occupy and farm these lands and continue to use them to generate considerable profits," the plaintiffs said in a statement.
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkish FM: Several NATO States Want Ukrainian Conflict to Continue
Turkish FM: Several NATO States Want Ukrainian Conflict to Continue
US May Ship Certain Weapons to Ukraine Secretly, Politico Speculates
US May Ship Certain Weapons to Ukraine Secretly, Politico Speculates
23 August 2022
Trump Stored over 300 Secret Documents in Mar-a-Lago Estate: Report
Trump Stored over 300 Secret Documents in Mar-a-Lago Estate: Report
23 August 2022
40 Years of Hezbollah: Sayyed Nasrallah Says ’Israeli’ Threats Nonsense; to Build Upon Next Days’ Developments
40 Years of Hezbollah: Sayyed Nasrallah Says ’Israeli’ Threats Nonsense; to Build Upon Next Days’ Developments
23 August 2022
UK Urges Soldiers to Prepare for Fighting Russia
UK Urges Soldiers to Prepare for Fighting Russia
22 August 2022
Tick Tock Goes the Clock: ‘Israel’ Concerned with Hezbollah’s Current Power, i.e. Its “Existential Threat”
Tick Tock Goes the Clock: ‘Israel’ Concerned with Hezbollah’s Current Power, i.e. Its “Existential Threat”
22 August 2022
Egypt Hosts War Games With US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Greece
Egypt Hosts War Games With US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Greece
22 August 2022
US Military Tankers Smuggle Crude Oil from Syria’s Hasakah to Bases in Iraq
US Military Tankers Smuggle Crude Oil from Syria’s Hasakah to Bases in Iraq
22 August 2022
US: Russia Trying to Bypass Western Sanctions via Turkey
US: Russia Trying to Bypass Western Sanctions via Turkey
21 August 2022
Swiss Police Chief Warns Energy Shortages in Winter Would Cause Riots
Swiss Police Chief Warns Energy Shortages in Winter Would Cause Riots
21 August 2022
Russia Calls on US to Fulfill Legal Obligations Concerning Chemical Weapons
Russia Calls on US to Fulfill Legal Obligations Concerning Chemical Weapons
21 August 2022
Saudi-led Coalition Plundered Billions of Dollars Worth of Yemen Oil Since 2018: Minister
Saudi-led Coalition Plundered Billions of Dollars Worth of Yemen Oil Since 2018: Minister
21 August 2022
EU Plan to Revive Iranian Nuclear Deal Leaked
EU Plan to Revive Iranian Nuclear Deal Leaked
20 August 2022