0
Wednesday 24 August 2022 - 09:38

Iranian Army Launches Large-scale Joint Military Drone Drills

Story Code : 1010767
Iranian Army Launches Large-scale Joint Military Drone Drills
The massive exercises kicked off on Wednesday morning with the involvement of more than 150 new advanced drones, and will continue for two days.

Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari announced that the massive exercises will be held.

The drones, he said, have been manufactured by the Army and the Defense Ministry in cooperation with local knowledge-based companies, and they would be flown in the drills.

According to the commander, the drills would cover all areas across Iran, from the Gulf and the Sea of Oman in the south to the northern and central parts of the country. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkish FM: Several NATO States Want Ukrainian Conflict to Continue
Turkish FM: Several NATO States Want Ukrainian Conflict to Continue
US May Ship Certain Weapons to Ukraine Secretly, Politico Speculates
US May Ship Certain Weapons to Ukraine Secretly, Politico Speculates
23 August 2022
Trump Stored over 300 Secret Documents in Mar-a-Lago Estate: Report
Trump Stored over 300 Secret Documents in Mar-a-Lago Estate: Report
23 August 2022
40 Years of Hezbollah: Sayyed Nasrallah Says ’Israeli’ Threats Nonsense; to Build Upon Next Days’ Developments
40 Years of Hezbollah: Sayyed Nasrallah Says ’Israeli’ Threats Nonsense; to Build Upon Next Days’ Developments
23 August 2022
UK Urges Soldiers to Prepare for Fighting Russia
UK Urges Soldiers to Prepare for Fighting Russia
22 August 2022
Tick Tock Goes the Clock: ‘Israel’ Concerned with Hezbollah’s Current Power, i.e. Its “Existential Threat”
Tick Tock Goes the Clock: ‘Israel’ Concerned with Hezbollah’s Current Power, i.e. Its “Existential Threat”
22 August 2022
Egypt Hosts War Games With US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Greece
Egypt Hosts War Games With US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Greece
22 August 2022
US Military Tankers Smuggle Crude Oil from Syria’s Hasakah to Bases in Iraq
US Military Tankers Smuggle Crude Oil from Syria’s Hasakah to Bases in Iraq
22 August 2022
US: Russia Trying to Bypass Western Sanctions via Turkey
US: Russia Trying to Bypass Western Sanctions via Turkey
21 August 2022
Swiss Police Chief Warns Energy Shortages in Winter Would Cause Riots
Swiss Police Chief Warns Energy Shortages in Winter Would Cause Riots
21 August 2022
Russia Calls on US to Fulfill Legal Obligations Concerning Chemical Weapons
Russia Calls on US to Fulfill Legal Obligations Concerning Chemical Weapons
21 August 2022
Saudi-led Coalition Plundered Billions of Dollars Worth of Yemen Oil Since 2018: Minister
Saudi-led Coalition Plundered Billions of Dollars Worth of Yemen Oil Since 2018: Minister
21 August 2022
EU Plan to Revive Iranian Nuclear Deal Leaked
EU Plan to Revive Iranian Nuclear Deal Leaked
20 August 2022