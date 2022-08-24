Iranian Army Launches Large-scale Joint Military Drone Drills

Islam Times - The Iranian Army started large-scale drone drills across the country with the participation of different army units.

The massive exercises kicked off on Wednesday morning with the involvement of more than 150 new advanced drones, and will continue for two days.Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari announced that the massive exercises will be held.The drones, he said, have been manufactured by the Army and the Defense Ministry in cooperation with local knowledge-based companies, and they would be flown in the drills.According to the commander, the drills would cover all areas across Iran, from the Gulf and the Sea of Oman in the south to the northern and central parts of the country.