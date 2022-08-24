Russia Calls Turkey’s Military Action in Syria 'Unacceptable'

Islam Times - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov slammed Turkey's announced plans to launch a new military campaign in northern Syria, emphasizing that an increase in military operations in the war-torn Arab country would be "unacceptable."

Lavrov made the remark alongside his visiting Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, at a press conference in the Russian capital of Moscow on Tuesday, condemning any foreign interference in Syria's internal affairs.Lavrov emphasized the importance of finding a political solution to the Syrian crisis, saying Russia and Syria were seeking to negotiate with Turkey in order to "prevent the outbreak of new military actions" in the Arab country."Russia is working for a reconciliation between Syria and Turkey... on the basis of United Nations resolutions affirming Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the top Russian diplomat said.“With regard to the situation in northern Syria, the main thing is to prevent the outbreak of new military actions and the need to negotiate through diplomatic channels on the basis of the existing political principles in relations between Syria and Turkey,” he added.Mekdad, for his part, warned that Turkey's military should withdraw from Syrian territory, stop supporting terrorist organizations, and stop meddling in Syria's domestic affairs.The remarks come amid increased threats by Ankara to launch a massive military operation against Kurdish militants in northern Syria to establish a "secure line" along Turkey's border with the Arab country.On August 8, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hinted once more at a cross-border operation in Syria to remove members of the militant Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).Turkey has deployed forces in Syria in violation of the Arab country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.Ankara-backed militants were deployed to northeastern Syria in October 2019 after Turkish military forces launched a cross-border invasion in a declared attempt to push YPG fighters away from border areas.Ankara views the YPG as a terrorist organization tied to the homegrown Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been seeking an autonomous Kurdish region in Turkey since 1984.Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and other senior officials have said Damascus will respond through all legitimate means available to Turkey's ongoing ground offensive.