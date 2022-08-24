0
Wednesday 24 August 2022 - 13:15

French Singer withdraws from Israel-Partnered Berlin festival

Story Code : 1010801
The  singer, songwriter, producer and director took it to her Twitter official page to post a statement in which she announced that she agrees with Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and B'Tselem on their reports in which they said that Israel is an apartehid state.

"I agree with Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Israel’s leading human rights organisation B’Tselem: Israel is an apartheid state that systematically oppresses Palestinians," she tweeted. "Just last week, Israel admitted killing five Palestinian children with an airstrike, including four children from a single family. In its three day assault, Israel killed 47+ Palestinians in Gaza."

"By continuing its partnership with Israel, Pop Kultur knowingly whitewashes these crimes. The festival’s stance is an effective show of support for racism, colonial brutality and murder, despite its savvy marketing language touting inclusion, diversity and tolerance."

"The fact that Pop Kultur had concealed this partnership as recently as three weeks ago is a source of profound frustration for myself and I am sure many other artists. Since covid, artists already struggling to stay afloat can scarcely afford to cancel performances at short notice," she added.

"I hope that my decision in support of freedom, justice and equality for all, including Palestinians, can be understood in this context," she concluded.
