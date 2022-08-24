0
Wednesday 24 August 2022 - 20:34

US to Send $3 Billion In New Military Aid for Ukraine: Official

The package is being prepared to coincide with Ukraine's Independence Day on Wednesday.

The package uses funds from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative [USAI] appropriated by Congress to allow the Biden administration to procure weapons from industry rather than taking weapons from existing US weapons stocks.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said the new weapons did not appear to include types of arms that had not been provided previously to the Ukrainian military. But the official said it would focus on ammunition and more medium-term objectives like defense systems.

Under the USAI, the weapons could take months to arrive in Europe given that companies have to procure them.

The official said the amount and mix of weapons could change before the formal announcement.

Since Feb. 24’s special military operation to demilitarize Ukraine, Washington has provided $10.6 billion in military assistance to President Volodymyr Zelensky's government.
