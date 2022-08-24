0
Wednesday 24 August 2022 - 20:36

Ben Gvir Renews Push to Unite the Far-right with Smotrich

Ben Gvir’s comments came after opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu called for smaller right-wing parties to run on a shared ticket in the election to ensure votes aren’t wasted on parties that don’t clear the electoral threshold.

Otzma Yehudit ran together with Religious Zionist in last year’s election in a deal brokered by Netanyahu, who was subjected to sharp criticism over the move for granting legitimacy to Ben Gvir, a disciple of the racist rabbi Meir Kahane, and other extremist candidates.

So far, this time around, the pair have been unable to agree on a unity deal, with Ben Gvir seeking an equal share of seats within the alliance, something Smotrich has refused to grant.

Polls have indicated that a unified party would receive between 10 and 13 seats in the coming Knesset, a significant upgrade from its current six seats.
