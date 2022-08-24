0
Wednesday 24 August 2022 - 20:38

Russia Says Ukraine Uses Scorched Earth Tactics

Story Code : 1010876
Russia Says Ukraine Uses Scorched Earth Tactics
The minister warned on Wednesday that Ukrainian military units "are using scorched earth tactics, grossly violate international norms, and act like terrorists."

"They use residential areas, schools, kindergartens as firing positions, deploy tanks and artillery guns there, using the population as a human shield," Shoigu said.

He went on to accuse Kiev of remotely mining frontline communities with anti-personnel mines, adding that it is evidence that Ukraine intends "to inflict maximum damage to civilians and civilian infrastructure."

Shoigu was speaking at a meeting of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO], a regional security group that includes several post-Soviet states, as well as China, India, and Pakistan.

Earlier this month, Amnesty International released a report confirming that its inspectors witnessed Ukrainian troops using civilian sites such as schools and hospitals as military bases. Kiev condemned the document, claiming that the human rights organization was aiding Russia by corroborating these facts.

Amid the backlash, Amnesty’s German branch said it wanted independent experts to review the process that led to the publication.
Comment


Featured Stories
India Fires Officers for Accidental Missile Launch into Pakistan
India Fires Officers for Accidental Missile Launch into Pakistan
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Foreign Forces Pillaging Yemen’s Gas, Oil Resources
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Foreign Forces Pillaging Yemen’s Gas, Oil Resources
24 August 2022
US Strikes Eastern Syria
US Strikes Eastern Syria
24 August 2022
Iranian Army Launches Large-scale Joint Military Drone Drills
Iranian Army Launches Large-scale Joint Military Drone Drills
24 August 2022
Turkish FM: Several NATO States Want Ukrainian Conflict to Continue
Turkish FM: Several NATO States Want Ukrainian Conflict to Continue
23 August 2022
US May Ship Certain Weapons to Ukraine Secretly, Politico Speculates
US May Ship Certain Weapons to Ukraine Secretly, Politico Speculates
23 August 2022
Trump Stored over 300 Secret Documents in Mar-a-Lago Estate: Report
Trump Stored over 300 Secret Documents in Mar-a-Lago Estate: Report
23 August 2022
40 Years of Hezbollah: Sayyed Nasrallah Says ’Israeli’ Threats Nonsense; to Build Upon Next Days’ Developments
40 Years of Hezbollah: Sayyed Nasrallah Says ’Israeli’ Threats Nonsense; to Build Upon Next Days’ Developments
23 August 2022
UK Urges Soldiers to Prepare for Fighting Russia
UK Urges Soldiers to Prepare for Fighting Russia
22 August 2022
Tick Tock Goes the Clock: ‘Israel’ Concerned with Hezbollah’s Current Power, i.e. Its “Existential Threat”
Tick Tock Goes the Clock: ‘Israel’ Concerned with Hezbollah’s Current Power, i.e. Its “Existential Threat”
22 August 2022
Egypt Hosts War Games With US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Greece
Egypt Hosts War Games With US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Greece
22 August 2022
US Military Tankers Smuggle Crude Oil from Syria’s Hasakah to Bases in Iraq
US Military Tankers Smuggle Crude Oil from Syria’s Hasakah to Bases in Iraq
22 August 2022
US: Russia Trying to Bypass Western Sanctions via Turkey
US: Russia Trying to Bypass Western Sanctions via Turkey
21 August 2022