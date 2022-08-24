0
Wednesday 24 August 2022 - 20:40

Japan Signals Return to Nuclear Power to Stabilize Energy Supply

Story Code : 1010879
Japan Signals Return to Nuclear Power to Stabilize Energy Supply
The comments from Kishida - who also said the government would look at extending the lifespan of existing reactors - highlight how the Ukraine crisis and soaring energy costs have forced both a change in public opinion and a policy rethink toward nuclear power.

Japan has kept most of its nuclear plants idled in the decade since a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 triggered a nuclear meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant. Quake-prone Japan also said it would build no new reactors, so a change in that policy would be a stark turnaround.

Kishida told reporters he had instructed officials to come up with concrete measures by the year end, including on "gaining the understanding of the public" on sustainable energy and nuclear power.

Government officials met on Wednesday to hammer out a plan for so-called "green transformation" aimed at retooling the world's third-largest economy to meet environmental goals, Reuters reported.

Nuclear energy, which was deeply opposed by the public after the Fukushima crisis, is now seen by some in government as a component for such green transformation.

Public opinion has also shifted, as fuel prices have risen and an early and hot summer spurred calls for energy-saving.

"It is the first step towards the normalization of Japan's energy policy," said Jun Arima, a project professor at the University of Tokyo's graduate school of public policy.

Japan needs nuclear power because its grid is not connected to neighboring countries, nor is it able to boost output of domestic fossil fuels, he said.

Last month the government said it hoped to restart more nuclear reactors in time to avert any power crunch over the winter.

As of late July, Japan had seven operating reactors, with three others offline due to maintenance. Many others are still going through a relicensing process under stricter safety standards imposed after Fukushima.

Kishida also said the government would look at extending the lifespan of existing reactors. Local media earlier reported this could be done by not including the time reactors remained offline - years in some cases - when calculating their operating time.

Under current regulations, Japan decommissions plants after a predetermined period, which in many cases is 60 years.
Comment


Featured Stories
India Fires Officers for Accidental Missile Launch into Pakistan
India Fires Officers for Accidental Missile Launch into Pakistan
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Foreign Forces Pillaging Yemen’s Gas, Oil Resources
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Foreign Forces Pillaging Yemen’s Gas, Oil Resources
24 August 2022
US Strikes Eastern Syria
US Strikes Eastern Syria
24 August 2022
Iranian Army Launches Large-scale Joint Military Drone Drills
Iranian Army Launches Large-scale Joint Military Drone Drills
24 August 2022
Turkish FM: Several NATO States Want Ukrainian Conflict to Continue
Turkish FM: Several NATO States Want Ukrainian Conflict to Continue
23 August 2022
US May Ship Certain Weapons to Ukraine Secretly, Politico Speculates
US May Ship Certain Weapons to Ukraine Secretly, Politico Speculates
23 August 2022
Trump Stored over 300 Secret Documents in Mar-a-Lago Estate: Report
Trump Stored over 300 Secret Documents in Mar-a-Lago Estate: Report
23 August 2022
40 Years of Hezbollah: Sayyed Nasrallah Says ’Israeli’ Threats Nonsense; to Build Upon Next Days’ Developments
40 Years of Hezbollah: Sayyed Nasrallah Says ’Israeli’ Threats Nonsense; to Build Upon Next Days’ Developments
23 August 2022
UK Urges Soldiers to Prepare for Fighting Russia
UK Urges Soldiers to Prepare for Fighting Russia
22 August 2022
Tick Tock Goes the Clock: ‘Israel’ Concerned with Hezbollah’s Current Power, i.e. Its “Existential Threat”
Tick Tock Goes the Clock: ‘Israel’ Concerned with Hezbollah’s Current Power, i.e. Its “Existential Threat”
22 August 2022
Egypt Hosts War Games With US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Greece
Egypt Hosts War Games With US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Greece
22 August 2022
US Military Tankers Smuggle Crude Oil from Syria’s Hasakah to Bases in Iraq
US Military Tankers Smuggle Crude Oil from Syria’s Hasakah to Bases in Iraq
22 August 2022
US: Russia Trying to Bypass Western Sanctions via Turkey
US: Russia Trying to Bypass Western Sanctions via Turkey
21 August 2022