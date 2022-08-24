0
Wednesday 24 August 2022 - 20:45

Two US Military Bases Come Under Missile Attack in E Syria

Story Code : 1010884
Two US Military Bases Come Under Missile Attack in E Syria
Sabereen News Telegram Channel reported on Wednesday evening that US military base in "Al-Omar" oil field located in the east of Syria was targeted by a missile attack.

The loud sound of several explosions has shaken the US base in Al Omar oil field located on the border line between Syria and Iraq, the report added.

This news source added the US army base in Al-Omar Square was attacked with five rockets.

Some news sources say that following the attack, the US Army base has also been targeted in Conoco gas field in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zur province.
Comment


Featured Stories
India Fires Officers for Accidental Missile Launch into Pakistan
India Fires Officers for Accidental Missile Launch into Pakistan
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Foreign Forces Pillaging Yemen’s Gas, Oil Resources
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Foreign Forces Pillaging Yemen’s Gas, Oil Resources
24 August 2022
US Strikes Eastern Syria
US Strikes Eastern Syria
24 August 2022
Iranian Army Launches Large-scale Joint Military Drone Drills
Iranian Army Launches Large-scale Joint Military Drone Drills
24 August 2022
Turkish FM: Several NATO States Want Ukrainian Conflict to Continue
Turkish FM: Several NATO States Want Ukrainian Conflict to Continue
23 August 2022
US May Ship Certain Weapons to Ukraine Secretly, Politico Speculates
US May Ship Certain Weapons to Ukraine Secretly, Politico Speculates
23 August 2022
Trump Stored over 300 Secret Documents in Mar-a-Lago Estate: Report
Trump Stored over 300 Secret Documents in Mar-a-Lago Estate: Report
23 August 2022
40 Years of Hezbollah: Sayyed Nasrallah Says ’Israeli’ Threats Nonsense; to Build Upon Next Days’ Developments
40 Years of Hezbollah: Sayyed Nasrallah Says ’Israeli’ Threats Nonsense; to Build Upon Next Days’ Developments
23 August 2022
UK Urges Soldiers to Prepare for Fighting Russia
UK Urges Soldiers to Prepare for Fighting Russia
22 August 2022
Tick Tock Goes the Clock: ‘Israel’ Concerned with Hezbollah’s Current Power, i.e. Its “Existential Threat”
Tick Tock Goes the Clock: ‘Israel’ Concerned with Hezbollah’s Current Power, i.e. Its “Existential Threat”
22 August 2022
Egypt Hosts War Games With US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Greece
Egypt Hosts War Games With US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Greece
22 August 2022
US Military Tankers Smuggle Crude Oil from Syria’s Hasakah to Bases in Iraq
US Military Tankers Smuggle Crude Oil from Syria’s Hasakah to Bases in Iraq
22 August 2022
US: Russia Trying to Bypass Western Sanctions via Turkey
US: Russia Trying to Bypass Western Sanctions via Turkey
21 August 2022