UK Trying to Convince Europe Not to Cut Aid to Ukraine amid Rising Prices: Reports

Islam Times - UK diplomats have been traveling to European capitals to convince European leaders not to cut aid to Ukraine, The Telegraph reported, citing sources.

London fears European support for Kiev could dry up amid soaring prices, it said, Sputnik reported.European leaders look increasingly concerned about spending on weapons and humanitarian supplies as citizens face high energy prices, a source said.According to the newspaper, high-ranking EU officials fear there could be a turning point in the fall or early winter, which will change the position of the population regarding assistance to Ukraine.After the start of what Russia calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine, the West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which has led to an increase in prices for energy and food in Europe and the United States.