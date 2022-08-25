0
Thursday 25 August 2022 - 20:48

Islamic Jihad Chief Underscores Unity with Hamas, Greets Hezbollah and Sayyed Nasrallah

Story Code : 1011075
Addressing Islamic Jihad ceremony in Gaza, Nakhala stressed that the Zionist desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque sanctity offends the religious creed of the Palestinian resistance.

Voicing support to the Palestinian prisoners rebelling against the Israeli occupation authorities, Nakhala indicated that the resistance in the occupied West Bank complements that in the rest of the Palestinian battlefields.

In this regard, Nakhala denounced that Palestinian security agencies chasing and arresting the resistance fighters, hailing all the Arab countries and media outlets which supported the Palestinian resistance during the recent Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Finally, Nakhala greeted Hezbollah and Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah for responding to the Zionist threats and permanently supporting the Palestinian people.
