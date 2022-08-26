0
Friday 26 August 2022 - 06:24

Johnson Unveils Extra £54mln in Military Aid for Ukraine in Surprise Kyiv Trip

Johnson met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the country’s capital Wednesday, as Ukraine marked the 31st anniversary of its independence from the Soviet Union, POLITICO reported.

The UK prime minister, who has been ousted by his own party and is due to leave office next month, took advantage of his third visit to the country to announce a new £54-million package of military aid, which will pay for 2,000 drones — including 850 hand-launched Black Hornet micro-drones — as well as anti-tank loitering munitions requested by the Ukrainian armed forces.

“Today’s package of support will give the brave and resilient Ukrainian armed forces another boost in capability, allowing them to continue to push back Russian forces and fight for their freedom,” Johnson stated.

The two leaders discussed the challenges Ukraine will face this winter, and the UK premier restated Britain’s “unwavering support” ahead of his planned resignation on September 6, according to a readout from Downing Street.
