0
Friday 26 August 2022 - 07:05

Afghanistan Floods Death Toll Above 180

Story Code : 1011126
Afghanistan Floods Death Toll Above 180
The ruling Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at a news conference on Thursday that 182 people had been killed and 250 more injured by the downpour and flooding this month.

He said that the rain had washed away more than 3,100 houses and killed thousands of livestock.

Mujahid said the Taliban lacked the resources to respond to the crisis and called on the international community to extend emergency aid to the impoverished disaster-stricken nation already in dire economic straits and grappling with humanitarian crisis.

"[W]e ask the world, international organizations and Islamic countries to help us," Mujahid said.

Mujahid linked the huge scale of damage to the previous government in Afghanistan, accusing them of mismanagement of the infrastructure.

Heavy rains have lashed several provinces, with the worst of the flooding in the central and eastern parts of the country.

"People lost everything...they lost everything overnight," said Anne Kindrachuk, central region chief for UNICEF Afghanistan, after visiting an area affected by the floods. "There are three tent communities or camps but [people] are unsure what comes next, how they are going to eat this winter, their livelihoods were wiped out."

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan a year ago, the nation has witnessed natural disasters including a drought and an earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people in June.

The economic and humanitarian crises have been exacerbated by the freezing of billions in assets held abroad and a slash in aid funding.

In February, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order that would seize the Afghan assets and move half to a fund purportedly designated for humanitarian aid for Afghanistan.

However, Biden nodded to legal wrangling with some 9/11 families pursuing claims against those assets as the reason for not trying to free the other half of Afghan funds allegedly for the Afghan people.

The freeze of Afghan assets has continued despite millions of people in the country being on the brink of starvation.
Comment


Featured Stories
South Korea
South Korea's Yoon Orders Update of War Plans over North Korea's Threats
Iranian Army Drones Destroy Designated Targets on 2nd Day of War Game
Iranian Army Drones Destroy Designated Targets on 2nd Day of War Game
25 August 2022
Lapid Urges West to Reject Iran Nuke Deal
Lapid Urges West to Reject Iran Nuke Deal
25 August 2022
Poll Finds Americans Increasingly Doubt Ukraine Support
Poll Finds Americans Increasingly Doubt Ukraine Support
25 August 2022
India Fires Officers for Accidental Missile Launch into Pakistan
India Fires Officers for Accidental Missile Launch into Pakistan
24 August 2022
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Foreign Forces Pillaging Yemen’s Gas, Oil Resources
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Foreign Forces Pillaging Yemen’s Gas, Oil Resources
24 August 2022
US Strikes Eastern Syria
US Strikes Eastern Syria
24 August 2022
Iranian Army Launches Large-scale Joint Military Drone Drills
Iranian Army Launches Large-scale Joint Military Drone Drills
24 August 2022
Turkish FM: Several NATO States Want Ukrainian Conflict to Continue
Turkish FM: Several NATO States Want Ukrainian Conflict to Continue
23 August 2022
US May Ship Certain Weapons to Ukraine Secretly, Politico Speculates
US May Ship Certain Weapons to Ukraine Secretly, Politico Speculates
23 August 2022
Trump Stored over 300 Secret Documents in Mar-a-Lago Estate: Report
Trump Stored over 300 Secret Documents in Mar-a-Lago Estate: Report
23 August 2022
40 Years of Hezbollah: Sayyed Nasrallah Says ’Israeli’ Threats Nonsense; to Build Upon Next Days’ Developments
40 Years of Hezbollah: Sayyed Nasrallah Says ’Israeli’ Threats Nonsense; to Build Upon Next Days’ Developments
23 August 2022
UK Urges Soldiers to Prepare for Fighting Russia
UK Urges Soldiers to Prepare for Fighting Russia
22 August 2022