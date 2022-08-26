0
Friday 26 August 2022 - 11:16

Le Pen Accuses Macron of “Lying”

“The economic crisis that has hit France does not date from this summer. It does not date from the war in Ukraine. Emmanuel Macron lied by hiding the truth from the French and now he announces austerity. Many measures must be taken to protect the French,” Le Pen wrote on Twitter.

Her remarks follow a warning from President Macron, made on Wednesday during the first cabinet meeting since the summer break, that the country is headed towards a major structural crisis.

“Some could see our destiny as being to constantly manage crises or emergencies. I believe that we are living through a tipping point or great upheaval. Firstly, because we are living through... what could seem like the end of abundance,” he said, warning that the “tipping point that we are going through that can lead our citizens to feel a lot of anxiety.”

Among the challenges the country is facing, Macron listed the unprecedented drought in Europe, as well as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. France and its citizens must be ready to make “sacrifices” to overcome such challenges, he said.

“Our system based on freedom in which we have become used to living, when we need to defend it sometimes that can entail making sacrifices,” Macron added, as he called upon his ministers to be “serious” and “credible,” and avoid “demagogy” which is “flourishing in all democracies in a complex and frightening world.”
