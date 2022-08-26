Mossad Chief: Looming Iran Deal “Based on Lies,” Is “Very Bad for ‘Israel’”

Islam Times - Mossad chief David Barnea has called an emerging Iran nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and world powers “a strategic disaster” for the “Israeli” entity, in recent meetings about the agreement.

In comments carried by Hebrew-language media Thursday evening, the spymaster said the deal is “very bad for ‘Israel’” and the US “is rushing into an accord that is ultimately based on lies.”Barnea added that an accord appeared to be inevitable “in light of the needs of the US and Iran.” Washington is seeking to prevent Tehran from acquiring the capability to build a nuclear bomb, while the Islamic Republic is seeking relief from crippling financial and economic sanctions.According to Barnea, the deal, due to its sunset clauses, “gives Iran license to amass the required nuclear material for a bomb” in a few years, and will also provide Tehran billions of dollars in currently frozen money, increasing the danger Iran poses throughout the region via its allied groups.He stressed that a deal will not obligate “Israel”, and that the entity will act however it sees fit to neutralize the threat against it.“The Mossad is preparing and knows how to remove that threat,” Barnea said. “If we don’t take action, ‘Israel’ will be in danger.”“Israeli” Prime Minister Yair Lapid sat down for a discussion about the looming deal with Barnea earlier on Thursday.On Wednesday, Iran announced that it had received the US’s response to its proposal for a return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], which was ditched by then-US president Donald Trump in 2018.White House "National Security" Council spokesman John Kirby declined to characterize the administration’s response to the latest proposal, but noted that “we are closer now than we were even just a couple of weeks ago because Iran made a decision to make some concessions.”Lapid told reporters on Thursday that the entity’s efforts to influence the outcome of negotiations had borne fruit, but that the accord was still “a bad deal” for “Israel”.He pointed both to the trip to Washington this week by the entity's so-called "national security" adviser Eyal Hulata for “very intensive discussions” on the issue and to War Minister Benny Gantz’s visit to the US, which began on Thursday.Gantz met with US Central Command chief General Michael Kurilla in Tampa, Florida, to discuss ways to increase cooperation between the “Israeli” entity and the US military, as well as methods for countering what they alleged to be the Iranian "threat" in the Middle East.Before departing for Washington, Gantz tweeted that the goal of his trip was “to send a clear message in regard to the negotiations between Iran and powers on the nuclear deal: A deal that does not knock Iran’s abilities back by years and does not restrain it for years ahead, is a deal that will harm global and regional security.”“Israeli” opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who led a fierce campaign against the 2015 accord, also voiced staunch opposition to the deal on Wednesday, saying that the emerging new agreement is even worse than before.“The terrible deal with Iran… casts a heavy shadow on our security and our future,” Netanyahu told reporters in Tel Aviv.