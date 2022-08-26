0
Friday 26 August 2022 - 15:43

Iran Army Ground Force Become One of Drone Powers in Region - Commander

Story Code : 1011188
Iran Army Ground Force Become One of Drone Powers in Region - Commander
General Heidari made comments after the successful performance of the Iranian army's joint drone military exercise.

"In this exercise, the army's ground force has used more than seven types of drones with combat, reconnaissance, destruction, surveillance, and hand-launched capabilities with the ability to survive in the electronic warfare environment," he said.

Evaluating the presence of army drones in this exercise as very favorable, General Heidari added that implementing a pre-planned flight scenario, targeting specified targets by destruction and combat drones, and gathering information in the form of signals were parts of the exercise.

In this exercise, the destruction and combat drone systems were able to hit all the predicted targets using smart ammunition and in a pinpointed manner, he said, adding, "Today, the drone unit of the army ground force has been able to update and improve its tactics and operational techniques to a great extent by exploiting and using all kinds of UAVs."

The Iranian Army on Wednesday started a two-day large-scale drone drill across the country with the participation of different army units.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia Sentences Prominent Cleric to 10 Years in Prison
Saudi Arabia Sentences Prominent Cleric to 10 Years in Prison
Zelensky: World Narrowly Escapes Nuke Catastrophe
Zelensky: World Narrowly Escapes Nuke Catastrophe
26 August 2022
Mossad Chief: Looming Iran Deal “Based on Lies,” Is “Very Bad for ‘Israel’”
Mossad Chief: Looming Iran Deal “Based on Lies,” Is “Very Bad for ‘Israel’”
26 August 2022
Syrian President Assad: Syria Committed to Develop Relations with South Africa
Syrian President Assad: Syria Committed to Develop Relations with South Africa
26 August 2022
South Korea
South Korea's Yoon Orders Update of War Plans over North Korea's Threats
25 August 2022
Iranian Army Drones Destroy Designated Targets on 2nd Day of War Game
Iranian Army Drones Destroy Designated Targets on 2nd Day of War Game
25 August 2022
Lapid Urges West to Reject Iran Nuke Deal
Lapid Urges West to Reject Iran Nuke Deal
25 August 2022
Poll Finds Americans Increasingly Doubt Ukraine Support
Poll Finds Americans Increasingly Doubt Ukraine Support
25 August 2022
India Fires Officers for Accidental Missile Launch into Pakistan
India Fires Officers for Accidental Missile Launch into Pakistan
24 August 2022
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Foreign Forces Pillaging Yemen’s Gas, Oil Resources
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Foreign Forces Pillaging Yemen’s Gas, Oil Resources
24 August 2022
US Strikes Eastern Syria
US Strikes Eastern Syria
24 August 2022
Iranian Army Launches Large-scale Joint Military Drone Drills
Iranian Army Launches Large-scale Joint Military Drone Drills
24 August 2022
Turkish FM: Several NATO States Want Ukrainian Conflict to Continue
Turkish FM: Several NATO States Want Ukrainian Conflict to Continue
23 August 2022