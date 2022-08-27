0
Saturday 27 August 2022 - 02:56

Iran Raps US’ Illegal Presence, Military Attacks in Syria

Story Code : 1011259
Iran Raps US’ Illegal Presence, Military Attacks in Syria
In a post on his Twitter account on Friday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani condemned the US airstrikes in northeast Syria.

“The US has described the recent attacks by its aggressive army on Syria’s popular groups and anti-terrorism forces as ‘direct response to the attacks and ongoing threats against US forces’,” the Iranian spokesman said.

“Fact: The presence of the occupying US per se in Syria and its aggression against the defenders of Syria’s independence and territorial integrity is illegal and condemned,” Kanaani stated.

His comments came after National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House John Kirby commended the recent American military strikes near Syria’s Deir ez-Zor.

“As you heard from CENTCOM, these strikes were a direct response to attacks and ongoing threats against US forces by Iran-backed groups, just like the ones we saw on August 15th,” Kirby said after the US carried out additional airstrikes in northeast Syria.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has already denied any link between the Islamic Republic and the forces targeted by the US in Syria.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia Sentences Prominent Cleric to 10 Years in Prison
Saudi Arabia Sentences Prominent Cleric to 10 Years in Prison
Zelensky: World Narrowly Escapes Nuke Catastrophe
Zelensky: World Narrowly Escapes Nuke Catastrophe
26 August 2022
Mossad Chief: Looming Iran Deal “Based on Lies,” Is “Very Bad for ‘Israel’”
Mossad Chief: Looming Iran Deal “Based on Lies,” Is “Very Bad for ‘Israel’”
26 August 2022
Syrian President Assad: Syria Committed to Develop Relations with South Africa
Syrian President Assad: Syria Committed to Develop Relations with South Africa
26 August 2022
South Korea
South Korea's Yoon Orders Update of War Plans over North Korea's Threats
25 August 2022
Iranian Army Drones Destroy Designated Targets on 2nd Day of War Game
Iranian Army Drones Destroy Designated Targets on 2nd Day of War Game
25 August 2022
Lapid Urges West to Reject Iran Nuke Deal
Lapid Urges West to Reject Iran Nuke Deal
25 August 2022
Poll Finds Americans Increasingly Doubt Ukraine Support
Poll Finds Americans Increasingly Doubt Ukraine Support
25 August 2022
India Fires Officers for Accidental Missile Launch into Pakistan
India Fires Officers for Accidental Missile Launch into Pakistan
24 August 2022
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Foreign Forces Pillaging Yemen’s Gas, Oil Resources
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Foreign Forces Pillaging Yemen’s Gas, Oil Resources
24 August 2022
US Strikes Eastern Syria
US Strikes Eastern Syria
24 August 2022
Iranian Army Launches Large-scale Joint Military Drone Drills
Iranian Army Launches Large-scale Joint Military Drone Drills
24 August 2022
Turkish FM: Several NATO States Want Ukrainian Conflict to Continue
Turkish FM: Several NATO States Want Ukrainian Conflict to Continue
23 August 2022