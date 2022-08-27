Lukashenko: Belarus Delivers on Its Nuke Promise to Putin

Islam Times - Belarus has finished preparing some of its military aircraft for the possible deployment of Russian nuclear weapons, President Alexander Lukashenko revealed on Friday.

“You remember [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and I said we will modify Belarusian Su jets so that they could carry nuclear weapons. Did you think we were blabbing? It’s all done!” he said, as quoted by national news agency Belta.The remark came as he was discussing NATO’s military deployments near Belarus’ borders.Lukashenko was referring to his meeting with the Russian president in late June, during which the Belarusian leader shared concerns over Poland’s requests for the US to deploy American tactical nuclear weapons on its soil.The Poles “are training to deploy nuclear warheads. Could you please at least help us modify warplanes that we have… so that they could carry nuclear weapons”, he said at the time.He later estimated that the necessary modifications could be complete within a couple of months.The US has been training non-nuclear NATO members like Poland how to use its tactical nuclear weapons for decades. Moscow has long called such exercises a violation of Washington’s non-proliferation commitments, which the US has denied.During the meeting with Lukashenko in June, Putin offered help to modernize Belarusian warplanes at Russian military factories, and to train its pilots to alleviate Minsk’s concerns about NATO.Lukashenko also warned that the West, in case of an aggravation of relations with Minsk, will confront the nuclear-armed Union State."I have warned them: should there occur some kind of serious provocation against Belarus (God forbid!) - we have the targets set already. Decision-making centers? We know them all," Lukashenko added. He stressed that the military was well aware that "it is impossible to aggravate relations with Belarus, because it will be an aggravation of relations with the nuclear-armed Union State.""If they start creating problems <…>, the retaliation will be instant," he warned.Lukashenko stressed that he was not threatening anyone."Therefore, don’t worry. They keep an eye on us, and we keep an eye on them. I must say honestly that at the moment, after all, not everyone is insane in Poland. While some, like [Polish President Andrzej] Duda are not in their right mind, the military people are certainly not fools. They understand well enough what the response can be, so they do not escalate tensions on the border," Lukashenko said. He recalled that a wall had been built along the border, but now they were able to see that there was no protection from migrants."Migrants need just three minutes to get through this wall. Where did the money go? Right, it was pocketed," he remarked.