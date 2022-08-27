0
Saturday 27 August 2022 - 03:58

China’s Military Conducts Naval, Air Exercise Around Taiwan

Story Code : 1011267
China’s Military Conducts Naval, Air Exercise Around Taiwan
"Recently, the PLA Eastern Theater Command conducted exercises at sea and in the airspace by various arms and services for increasing combat readiness, patrolling function and ability to operate in real combat conditions," the post reads, TASS reported.

The exact time of these exercises is not mentioned.

According to the statement, these exercises were a response to "a change in the situation in the Taiwan Strait".

"The Eastern Theater Command’s troops will continue to train personnel for combat operations and will resolutely defend the sovereignty of the state, security, peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," the report said.

Since early August, China's military has been conducting a series of military exercises along its coast amid soaring tensions in the Taiwan Strait, triggered by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei on August 2-3. Immediately after this visit, the Chinese army conducted large-scale military drills, including live rocket launches in six zones around Taiwan.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia Sentences Prominent Cleric to 10 Years in Prison
Saudi Arabia Sentences Prominent Cleric to 10 Years in Prison
Zelensky: World Narrowly Escapes Nuke Catastrophe
Zelensky: World Narrowly Escapes Nuke Catastrophe
26 August 2022
Mossad Chief: Looming Iran Deal “Based on Lies,” Is “Very Bad for ‘Israel’”
Mossad Chief: Looming Iran Deal “Based on Lies,” Is “Very Bad for ‘Israel’”
26 August 2022
Syrian President Assad: Syria Committed to Develop Relations with South Africa
Syrian President Assad: Syria Committed to Develop Relations with South Africa
26 August 2022
South Korea
South Korea's Yoon Orders Update of War Plans over North Korea's Threats
25 August 2022
Iranian Army Drones Destroy Designated Targets on 2nd Day of War Game
Iranian Army Drones Destroy Designated Targets on 2nd Day of War Game
25 August 2022
Lapid Urges West to Reject Iran Nuke Deal
Lapid Urges West to Reject Iran Nuke Deal
25 August 2022
Poll Finds Americans Increasingly Doubt Ukraine Support
Poll Finds Americans Increasingly Doubt Ukraine Support
25 August 2022
India Fires Officers for Accidental Missile Launch into Pakistan
India Fires Officers for Accidental Missile Launch into Pakistan
24 August 2022
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Foreign Forces Pillaging Yemen’s Gas, Oil Resources
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Foreign Forces Pillaging Yemen’s Gas, Oil Resources
24 August 2022
US Strikes Eastern Syria
US Strikes Eastern Syria
24 August 2022
Iranian Army Launches Large-scale Joint Military Drone Drills
Iranian Army Launches Large-scale Joint Military Drone Drills
24 August 2022
Turkish FM: Several NATO States Want Ukrainian Conflict to Continue
Turkish FM: Several NATO States Want Ukrainian Conflict to Continue
23 August 2022