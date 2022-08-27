Azerbaijan Republic Takes Full Control of Lachin City

Islam Times - The Azerbaijani army has taken full control of Lachin city along with the adjacent Zabukh and Sus villages, Azeri sources reported.

Under the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijan Army has taken complete control of Lachin city, as well as Zabukh and Sus settlements,” Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.Currently, measures are being taken to deploy units of the Azerbaijan army to new points of deployment and to carry out the necessary technical work in the region, the ministry added.Earlier, Lachin city was temporarily controlled by the Russian peacekeepers to provide communication between Armenia and Karabakh region. Under the November 10, 2020, trilateral statement, signed by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders, the city should be handed over to Azerbaijan after the completion of a new road, which would be an alternative to the Lachin corridor.