0
Saturday 27 August 2022 - 13:24

Poland Signs $5.8bn Arms Deal with S Korea to Replace Weapons Sent to Ukraine

Story Code : 1011350
Poland Signs $5.8bn Arms Deal with S Korea to Replace Weapons Sent to Ukraine
Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, who also serves as the country’s defense minister, signed the arms deals on Friday at a military base in the northern Polish town of Morag and handed them to the head of South Korea’s weapons acquisition program administration, Minister Eom Dong-hwan.

“It is most important that the first tanks and cannon howitzers will be available to Poland's army this year," Blaszczak underlined during the ceremony, boasting, “We are strengthening Poland's defenses."

Under the military contract with South Korea, Poland – a member of the US-led NATO military alliance – is purchasing 180 K2 Black Panther tanks made by Hyundai Rotem and worth $3.4 billion, as well as 212 K9 Thunder howitzers – built by Hanhwa Defense and worth $2.4 billion. The deals also include training, logistics and ammunition.

All of the weapons are expected to be delivered by the end of 2025, according to reports.

Speaking through an interpreter, the Korean minister further pointed to the good relations and trust that the two US allies have developed in their business, as well as social and cultural relations.

Also attending the ceremony were the heads of the Korean weapons manufacturers involved in the arms deals as well as Polish tank crews who will go to Korea for training in October.

Warsaw and Seoul also plan to sign an additional arms deal later this year for the purchase of 12 FA-50 warplanes, a light training and combat aircraft jointly produced by Korea Aerospace and major American arms maker, Lockheed Martin, according to Blaszczak.

Poland is also seeking a technology transfer from Korea so it can launch weapons production domestically.

Poland’s right-wing government has made extra efforts to build up the country's armed forces in response to the continuing conflict in neighboring Ukraine.

Poland, along with most other European nations and the US, has shipped military equipment to Ukraine in the past six months as part of a US-led move to help Kiev wage a major battle against Russian forces.

Moscow began a “special military operation” in Ukraine as part of a measure to guard against NATO’s persisting expansion closer to Russia’s borders.

The Polish government is seeking to replace the armaments shipped to Ukraine, including the US-made Abrams tanks.

The development came amid reports that Washington plans to declare an additional $3 billion military aid for Ukraine in face of Russia’s operation in the ex-Soviet republic.

The package would be the largest batch of weapons to be headed to Ukraine, since February 24, when Russia began its operation, Reuters reported, citing an American official as saying on Tuesday.

“The package uses funds from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative [USAI] appropriated by Congress to allow the [President Joe] Biden administration to procure weapons from industry rather than taking weapons from existing US weapons stocks,” the report said.

On Monday, various US media outlets, including Politico, published reports pointing out that Washington was providing Ukraine with more weapons than the Biden administration had publicly announced.

Washington has already provided Ukraine with $10.6 billion in military aid since the launch of the Russian operation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Report: CIA Threatens Turkish Businessmen over Trade with Russia
Report: CIA Threatens Turkish Businessmen over Trade with Russia
Palestine Renews Push for Full UN Membership Amid US Opposition
Palestine Renews Push for Full UN Membership Amid US Opposition
27 August 2022
Iran’s UN Envoy Slams “Israel” Refusal to Join NPT, Urges Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in ME
Iran’s UN Envoy Slams “Israel” Refusal to Join NPT, Urges Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in ME
27 August 2022
Saudi-Led Coalition Holding 3 Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships in Violation of UN-Brokered Ceasefire
Saudi-Led Coalition Holding 3 Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships in Violation of UN-Brokered Ceasefire
27 August 2022
Saudi Arabia Sentences Prominent Cleric to 10 Years in Prison
Saudi Arabia Sentences Prominent Cleric to 10 Years in Prison
26 August 2022
Zelensky: World Narrowly Escapes Nuke Catastrophe
Zelensky: World Narrowly Escapes Nuke Catastrophe
26 August 2022
Mossad Chief: Looming Iran Deal “Based on Lies,” Is “Very Bad for ‘Israel’”
Mossad Chief: Looming Iran Deal “Based on Lies,” Is “Very Bad for ‘Israel’”
26 August 2022
Syrian President Assad: Syria Committed to Develop Relations with South Africa
Syrian President Assad: Syria Committed to Develop Relations with South Africa
26 August 2022
South Korea
South Korea's Yoon Orders Update of War Plans over North Korea's Threats
25 August 2022
Iranian Army Drones Destroy Designated Targets on 2nd Day of War Game
Iranian Army Drones Destroy Designated Targets on 2nd Day of War Game
25 August 2022
Lapid Urges West to Reject Iran Nuke Deal
Lapid Urges West to Reject Iran Nuke Deal
25 August 2022
Poll Finds Americans Increasingly Doubt Ukraine Support
Poll Finds Americans Increasingly Doubt Ukraine Support
25 August 2022
India Fires Officers for Accidental Missile Launch into Pakistan
India Fires Officers for Accidental Missile Launch into Pakistan
24 August 2022