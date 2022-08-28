0
Sunday 28 August 2022 - 01:47

11 Missing as Cargo Ship Capsizes in Central Indonesia

Story Code : 1011449
11 Missing as Cargo Ship Capsizes in Central Indonesia
The ship was hit by huge waves while sailing in the waters between Kalimantan island and Sulawesi island on Monday but the accident was found out by a passenger ship which helped the victims on Friday, said Dendy Prasetyo, senior press official at South Kalimantan's search and rescue office.

"Today (Saturday) we carried out a search and rescue operation to look for the 11 missing persons," he told Xinhua over phone.

Four people survived the accident, as they used a lifeboat and were helped by a ferry, said Prasetyo.

The cargo ship loaded with cement departed from a seaport in South Kalimantan province and was heading to a seaport in South Sulawesi province, according to the official.
