11 Missing as Cargo Ship Capsizes in Central Indonesia
Story Code : 1011449
The ship was hit by huge waves while sailing in the waters between Kalimantan island and Sulawesi island on Monday but the accident was found out by a passenger ship which helped the victims on Friday, said Dendy Prasetyo, senior press official at South Kalimantan's search and rescue office.
"Today (Saturday) we carried out a search and rescue operation to look for the 11 missing persons," he told Xinhua over phone.
Four people survived the accident, as they used a lifeboat and were helped by a ferry, said Prasetyo.
The cargo ship loaded with cement departed from a seaport in South Kalimantan province and was heading to a seaport in South Sulawesi province, according to the official.