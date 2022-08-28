0
Sunday 28 August 2022 - 01:50

Islamic Jihad S.G. Receives Hamas Delegation: Al-Quds Embodiment of Palestinian Unity

Story Code : 1011451
Hamas delegation included the organization’s deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri along with members of its politburo Khalil Al-Hayya and Zaher Jabarin.

The attendees tackled latest developments in the region and ways to confront Israeli attempts to undermine the Palestinian resistance, Palestine Today reported.

They discussed the latest Israeli aggression on Gaza, hailing martyrs who fell during ‘Operation Unity of Battlefields’, especially Islamic Jihad senior commanders Tayseer Al-Jaabari and Khaled Mansour.

Islamic Jihad and Hamas officials stressed that Al-Quds is Palestine’s eternal capital, and that all Israeli attempts to divide and Judaize the holy city are futile.

“The Attendees affirmed that Al-Quds will remain embodiment of Palestinian unity and a center of struggle against the Israeli enemy,” Palestine Today said about the meeting which took place in Beirut.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad officials, meanwhile, underlined unity between resistance factions, stressing that the relation between the two movement is firm and deep-rooted.
