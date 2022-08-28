Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Says Only Dialogue Can Solve Problems

Islam Times - Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi warned on Saturday that the political conflict in Iraq threatens the social security and state’s stability, and hinders the development of Iraq.

“If a clash happens, the situation gets out of control,” stated Al-Kadhimi at the Islamic Conference for Combating Violence Against Women held in Baghdad on Saturday.Al-Kadhimi called on all “patriots” to compromise and put aside differences. He added that the Iraqi political parties could meet and hold talks to solve the political problems.“The political crisis in Iraq could be solved by having trust among each other,” he added. “Therefore, we should bring the trust back among the political parties.”The Prime Minister emphasized, “We all face a great historical responsibility, and we must bear that responsibility.”Al-Kadhimi stated that recently, he launched an initiative to help solve the problems, “which was welcomed by all sides.”“Only dialogue can solve the problems,” he reiterated.In a statement on August 16, Al-Kadhimi called for all the Iraqi political parties to have a national meeting at the Council of Ministers to have a serious national dialogue for discussing the disputes and calming down the tensions.Leaders of the Iraqi political parties met at the Iraqi Council of Ministers on August 17, responding to Kadhimi’s call. However, the meeting wasn’t fruitful.