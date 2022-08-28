0
Sunday 28 August 2022 - 03:12

Moscow: Washington Pushes Japan to Abandon Renunciation of War

Story Code : 1011455
Moscow: Washington Pushes Japan to Abandon Renunciation of War
"Emanuel in every possible way praises the proposal of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to significantly increase both the country's defense budget and its military potential. Earlier, the head of government admitted the possibility of applying preventive strikes on hostile bases as part of a revision of the national defense strategy. Instead of containing such revenge-seeking sentiments of the Tokyo elite, Washington, through the its ambassador, openly pushes Japan to completely abandon the restrictions in the military sphere, which are enshrined in the country's constitution," Zakharova wrote on Telegram, commenting on recent statements by Emanuel, RIA Novosti reported.

The Yomiuri newspaper earlier reported that the Japanese government was considering bringing the number of long-range cruise missiles in service with the country's self-defense forces to thousands amid the worsening security situation in the Asian region.

The first long-range missiles are expected to be adopted as early as 2024, two years ahead of initial plans. With this regard, the Japanese Defense Ministry plans to create a system of investment support for companies fulfilling defense orders, which will be included in the draft budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

Earlier in August, Yomiuri reported that the Japanese government was also considering equipping two new warships with the Aegis combat information and control system, which is capable of intercepting air attacks. The new destroyers will operate in the Sea of Japan on an ongoing basis to monitor possible North Korean missile launches, according to the media outlet.
Comment


Featured Stories
Report: CIA Threatens Turkish Businessmen over Trade with Russia
Report: CIA Threatens Turkish Businessmen over Trade with Russia
Palestine Renews Push for Full UN Membership Amid US Opposition
Palestine Renews Push for Full UN Membership Amid US Opposition
27 August 2022
Iran’s UN Envoy Slams “Israel” Refusal to Join NPT, Urges Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in ME
Iran’s UN Envoy Slams “Israel” Refusal to Join NPT, Urges Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in ME
27 August 2022
Saudi-Led Coalition Holding 3 Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships in Violation of UN-Brokered Ceasefire
Saudi-Led Coalition Holding 3 Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships in Violation of UN-Brokered Ceasefire
27 August 2022
Saudi Arabia Sentences Prominent Cleric to 10 Years in Prison
Saudi Arabia Sentences Prominent Cleric to 10 Years in Prison
26 August 2022
Zelensky: World Narrowly Escapes Nuke Catastrophe
Zelensky: World Narrowly Escapes Nuke Catastrophe
26 August 2022
Mossad Chief: Looming Iran Deal “Based on Lies,” Is “Very Bad for ‘Israel’”
Mossad Chief: Looming Iran Deal “Based on Lies,” Is “Very Bad for ‘Israel’”
26 August 2022
Syrian President Assad: Syria Committed to Develop Relations with South Africa
Syrian President Assad: Syria Committed to Develop Relations with South Africa
26 August 2022
South Korea
South Korea's Yoon Orders Update of War Plans over North Korea's Threats
25 August 2022
Iranian Army Drones Destroy Designated Targets on 2nd Day of War Game
Iranian Army Drones Destroy Designated Targets on 2nd Day of War Game
25 August 2022
Lapid Urges West to Reject Iran Nuke Deal
Lapid Urges West to Reject Iran Nuke Deal
25 August 2022
Poll Finds Americans Increasingly Doubt Ukraine Support
Poll Finds Americans Increasingly Doubt Ukraine Support
25 August 2022
India Fires Officers for Accidental Missile Launch into Pakistan
India Fires Officers for Accidental Missile Launch into Pakistan
24 August 2022