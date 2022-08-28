Dangerous ISIL Chieftain Detained by Iraqi PMU

Islam Times - News sources on Saturday reported that a dangerous member of the ISIL terrorist group was arrested in Iraq.

Forces of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, managed to detain the ISIL terrorist in the northern parts of the city of Ramadi.An Iraqi security source said that the detained terrorist is considered to be one of the most important chieftains of the ISIL terrorist group, against whom there are numerous complaints. Several orders have been issued regarding his arrest too, according to the source.The detainee had carried out numerous terrorist crimes during the era when ISIL had control over a large area of Anbar province, the source added.Iraqi security forces and PMU have been able to arrest a large number of leaders and elements of the ISIL terrorist group in various security operations in recent months.