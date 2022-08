Islam Times - Hebrew language news sources on Saturday reported that an unknown drone has entered Ben Gurion Airport located in the Occupied Palestinian territories.

An unknown drone entered the runway of the airport and caused the flight path of a plane from New York to change, according to the reports.About a month ago, Hebrew media announced that a toxic substance was spread at Ben Gurion airport.A large number of vehicles and rescue forces arrived at the airport to discover the source of the substance.A Zionist source announced that chlorine gas was spread through cooling devices.