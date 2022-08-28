Is WW3 Possible, as Biden Says?

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden said the Third World War would be an alternative to the harsh sanctions Washington slapped on Russia.

"You have two options. Start a Third World War, go to war with Russia, physically. Or two, make sure that the country that acts so contrary to international law ends up paying a price for having done it," Biden said in an interview with blogger Brian Tyler Cohen. The video was posted on his YouTube page on Saturday.The US president noted that no sanctions are immediate. "But I think these sanctions, I know these are the broadest sanctions in history, and economic sanctions and political sanctions," Biden said."Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed.On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbas republics, he had decided to carry out a special military operation to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories. Its objective is demilitarization and denazification of the country.Several countries, including the US, have declared tough sanctions against Russia. The US Department of Treasury has announced sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov.The war in Ukraine has caused international analysts to think about the possibility of a nuclear war between the two major nuclear powers, the United States and Russia.The conflict in Ukraine does not warrant Russia's use of nuclear weapons. Still, Moscow could decide to use its nuclear arsenal in response to "direct aggression" by NATO countries over the invasion. Russia's envoy to the UN said on August 3 at the United Nations.Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva Andrey Belousov believes dialogue between five nuclear weapon states should be intensified.Dialogue between the 'five nuclear weapon states (Russia, China, Great Britain, the US, and France) should be intensified; this format could become a prototype of a multilateral negotiation process on arms control and disarmament, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva Andrey Belousov told reporters on Thursday at the Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference in New York.He stressed that the multilateral dialogue on disarmament and nuclear nonproliferation has "several dimensions." "As far as the NPT review process is concerned, this is primarily about cooperation on disarmament issues between nuclear and non-nuclear states," Belousov said. The diplomat noted that "the positions of the nuclear weapon states and the so-called anti-nuclear activists differ greatly.""One can say that there is a deep, conceptual disagreement between the parties. They all agree on one thing, though: the common goal of the NPT parties is to achieve a nuclear-free world," he pointed out. "We believe that the very fact of continuing such a dialogue is already extremely important," Belousov stressed."It is no less important to intensify interaction between the nuclear powers themselves, the five nuclear weapon states. This is currently the only format in which the nuclear-weapon states discuss a range of issues directly related to the NPT," Belousov said.The diplomat pointed out that "to varying degrees, this dialogue covers various aspects of nuclear disarmament and strategic risks, and lately, there have been some frank discussions about nuclear doctrines." "Under certain favorable circumstances, this format could become a prototype for a multilateral arms control and disarmament negotiation. But I emphasize that the conditions for this still have to mature," he noted.