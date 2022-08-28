Iran Urges End to Clashes in Libya

Islam Times - The Foreign Ministry of Iran voiced concern about the deadly clashes that have rocked Libya’s capital, calling for the cessation of fighting between the warring sides.

In a statement on Sunday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani expressed deep concern about the recent clashes in Tripoli.Stressing the need for an immediate end to the fighting, he urged that the warring sides should resolve their differences through negotiations in order to protect the interests and security of Libyan people.“The Islamic Republic of Iran invites all warring sides to exercise self-restraint and prevent an escalation of tensions, and calls on them to prioritize the interests of the Libyan people,” Kanaani added.He also affirmed Iran’s support for the process of political negotiations and peaceful solutions in Libya which would safeguard the African country’s national unity, stability and territorial integrity and fulfill the Libyan people’s legitimate demands for progress and prosperity.Clashes between militias backed by Libya’s rival governments have killed at least 23 people and wounded dozens more.The fighting in Tripoli on Saturday was the worst there in two years and has raised fears the country could plunge back into full-blown war.The standoff for power in Libya has pitted the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU) under Abdul Hamid Dbeibah against a rival administration under Fathi Bashagha that is backed by the eastern-based parliament.