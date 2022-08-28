0
Sunday 28 August 2022 - 13:22

Afghanistan Builds 150,000-Strong National Army: Official Media

Story Code : 1011532
Afghanistan Builds 150,000-Strong National Army: Official Media
"The current personnel of the National Army are 150,000. And the number may increase," Bakhtar quoted acting defense minister Mawlavi Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid as saying, Xinhua reported.

Technical teams of the defense ministry, according to the top military official, have repaired 60 damaged helicopters over the past year.

The former Afghan government, which collapsed in the wake of US-led forces' withdrawal in August last year, had a 350,000-strong security force including a 150,000-strong national army, experts said.
