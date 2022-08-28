0
Sunday 28 August 2022 - 21:06

Taliban Accuse Pakistan of Allowing Deadly US Drones to Use its Airspace

Story Code : 1011579
"According to our information the drones are entering through Pakistan to Afghanistan, they use Pakistan's airspace, we ask Pakistan, don't use your airspace against us," Yaqoob said at a news conference on Sunday.

The remarks come after a recent US air strike in Kabul, which the US claimed killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, the suspected mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Pakistan has denied any involvement in the attack. 

The Taliban in Afghanistan is currently engaged in talks with Pakistan and a Pakistani Taliban militant group, as the country is heavily dependent on Pakistan amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

The comments of Yaqoob can worsen the relations between the two neighboring nations.

Meanwhile, the Taliban is investigating the airstrike and has so far been unable to find the body of the dead Al-Qaeda’s leader.
