0
Sunday 28 August 2022 - 21:08

Gazan Child Dies of Illness after Israel Delays Permission for Treatment

Story Code : 1011580
Gazan Child Dies of Illness after Israel Delays Permission for Treatment
The Gaza-based al-Mezan Center for Human Rights said on Sunday that Farouq Abul-Naja, who was suffering from a type of brain atrophy, was due to be treated at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in the occupied al-Quds given the fact that there was no treatment for his condition in Gaza hospitals, the Palestinian Information Center reported.

The Palestinian NGO further held Israeli authorities responsible for the martyrdom of the child as a result of the occupying regime’s strict restrictions on freedom of movement for the people of Gaza, particularly on the travel of patients who need treatment outside the coastal enclave.   

Abul-Naja missed an appointment for treatment at the hospital in January because the request filed for his travel was under review by Israeli authorities for months. Later in August, he missed another appointment at the hospital as Israeli authorities had not yet approved the request for his travel.

Al-Mezan Center also pointed out that four Gazan patients, including three children, have been martyred since the beginning of the year due to Israel’s reluctance to grant them the necessary permits for access to medical treatment outside Gaza.

Palestinians have to travel for serious conditions that the overburdened health system in Gaza cannot treat, but face long waits for permits to enter the occupied territories.
Comment


Featured Stories
Afghanistan Builds 150,000-Strong National Army: Official Media
Afghanistan Builds 150,000-Strong National Army: Official Media
Chinese Military on Alert As US Warships Sail Through Taiwan Strait
Chinese Military on Alert As US Warships Sail Through Taiwan Strait
28 August 2022
Syria Slams NPT Review Conference Failure to Address Concerns over Israel’s Nukes
Syria Slams NPT Review Conference Failure to Address Concerns over Israel’s Nukes
28 August 2022
US to Develop Laser Weapons to Target Russian, Chinese Hypersonic Missiles
US to Develop Laser Weapons to Target Russian, Chinese Hypersonic Missiles
28 August 2022
Report: CIA Threatens Turkish Businessmen over Trade with Russia
Report: CIA Threatens Turkish Businessmen over Trade with Russia
27 August 2022
Palestine Renews Push for Full UN Membership Amid US Opposition
Palestine Renews Push for Full UN Membership Amid US Opposition
27 August 2022
Iran’s UN Envoy Slams “Israel” Refusal to Join NPT, Urges Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in ME
Iran’s UN Envoy Slams “Israel” Refusal to Join NPT, Urges Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in ME
27 August 2022
Saudi-Led Coalition Holding 3 Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships in Violation of UN-Brokered Ceasefire
Saudi-Led Coalition Holding 3 Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships in Violation of UN-Brokered Ceasefire
27 August 2022
Saudi Arabia Sentences Prominent Cleric to 10 Years in Prison
Saudi Arabia Sentences Prominent Cleric to 10 Years in Prison
26 August 2022
Zelensky: World Narrowly Escapes Nuke Catastrophe
Zelensky: World Narrowly Escapes Nuke Catastrophe
26 August 2022
Mossad Chief: Looming Iran Deal “Based on Lies,” Is “Very Bad for ‘Israel’”
Mossad Chief: Looming Iran Deal “Based on Lies,” Is “Very Bad for ‘Israel’”
26 August 2022
Syrian President Assad: Syria Committed to Develop Relations with South Africa
Syrian President Assad: Syria Committed to Develop Relations with South Africa
26 August 2022
South Korea
South Korea's Yoon Orders Update of War Plans over North Korea's Threats
25 August 2022