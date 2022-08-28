UAV Attack on Syrian Army Base Leaves Three Casualties

Islam Times - A military base of the Syrian army in the vicinity of the US al-Tanf base came under drone attack, one soldier was killed, and two others were injured, according to local media sources.

Al-Tanf is a military base under US illegal occupation within territory controlled by the US-backed armed Syrian militia in central Homs Governorate, Syria.It is located 24 km west of the al-Tanf border crossing in the Syrian Desert. The surrounding deconfliction zone is situated along the Iraq and Jordan–Syria border.Al-Tanf is a military base along a strategic road known as the M2 Baghdad–Damascus Highway.Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria announced on Sunday that one Syrian soldier had been killed and two others had been wounded during the attack on the headquarters of a Syrian military base.Deputy Head of the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria, Major-General Oleg Yegorov, stated that some gunmen from the US-occupied Al-Tanf region in Syria targeted the headquarters of the Syrian army in the west of Tal Tawil mountain.He noted that the attack was launched with the drones controlled by the gunmen.The attack shows the inability of the so-called "fight against terrorism" US-led coalition to suppress terrorist operations in the Al-Tanf region, the source said.Earlier on August 22, Syrian news sources had reported a drone attack on the US al-Tanf base in Syria.