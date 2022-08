Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah received Deputy Hamas Chief Sheikh Saleh Arouri leading the Movement’s delegation, which also included Khalil Al=Hayya and Osama Hamdan, as discussions tackled the latest developments in Lebanon and Palestine.

Sayyed Nasrallah and the Palestinian delegation reviewed the political and field situation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank in light of the recent Israeli aggression on the blockaded Strip and the clashes in Al-Quds City.The meeting also discussed the latest political updates in the entire region amid successive developments.