Poll: 80% of Afghans Believe US War Was A 'Complete Failure'

Nearly four in five people in Afghanistan believe the US war against their country did not achieve its goal and was a "complete failure", according to a recent poll. Another global survey suggested over two thirds of people around the world share the same opinion.

The global study was conducted by CGTN Think Tank and the Chinese Institute of Public Opinion at Renmin University of China and surveyed people from 24 countries including Afghanistan.The US launched its war against Afghanistan in 2001 with the stated goal of countering terrorism, but 78.2 percent of Afghan respondents said overthrowing the government of a sovereign country under such pretexts was "completely wrong". This was agreed by 62.4 percent of global respondents.When looking back into the 20 years the US military was in Afghanistan, over half of Afghan respondents (53.5 percent) said their country was "worse than before", the survey indicated.Over three quarters of people around the world approved of China's approach in aiding Afghanistan's reconstruction. China believes the rebuilding of the Afghan nation should be led and owned by themselves. The proportion of those backing this stance grows higher among respondents from Afghanistan's neighboring countries (87.8 percent) and developing countries (81.8 percent).Some 65 percent of those surveyed in Afghanistan said they believe neighboring countries, including Iran, Pakistan and China, play a key role in the rebuilding of the war-battered nation.