0
Monday 29 August 2022 - 11:18

US Says Accelerating Production of HIMARS Missiles for Ukraine

Story Code : 1011676
US Says Accelerating Production of HIMARS Missiles for Ukraine
Senior Pentagon official William LaPlante made the comments after visiting Lockheed Martin facilities in Camden, Arkansas that produce HIMARS and Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems [GMLRS].

"As we continue providing security assistance to Ukraine, we are working with industry to accelerate production of critical weapons and systems," LaPlante said.

US-supplied HIMARS have played a key role as Ukrainian forces continue to fight off Russia.

The Pentagon said Ukraine is "effectively employing" the lightweight mobile launchers and precision-strike munitions produced in Lockheed Martin facilities.

LaPlante added that US officials "will continue to closely consult with Ukraine on capability needs–and as President Biden has said, our goal is straightforward: The United States wants to see a democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine with the means to deter and defend itself against further aggression."

US President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he is sending almost $3 billion in new military aid to Ukraine as Russia's military operation there has gone on more than six months.

"The United States of America is committed to supporting the people of Ukraine as they continue the fight to defend their sovereignty," he said.

Biden's undersecretary for policy at the Pentagon, Colin Kahl, said last week that, "We have provided them with hundreds and hundreds of these precision guided systems [supplied Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS)] rather than long-range missiles, and the Ukrainians have been using them to extraordinary effect on the battlefield."

The US has given billions of dollars’ worth of weapons to Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a “special military operation” in Ukraine with the aim of “demilitarizing” and “denazifying” the country.

Since the beginning of August, the Pentagon has announced two military aid packages worth $550 million and $1 billion.

Putin has said that the US is prolonging the war in Ukraine as part of what he called Washington’s efforts to maintain its global hegemony.
Comment


Featured Stories
Poll: 80% of Afghans Believe US War Was A
Poll: 80% of Afghans Believe US War Was A 'Complete Failure'
Japan, US Carry Out Live-Fire Drills Using Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles
Japan, US Carry Out Live-Fire Drills Using Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles
29 August 2022
Britain’s Financial Support for Ukraine To Run Out by New Year
Britain’s Financial Support for Ukraine To Run Out by New Year
29 August 2022
US Says Accelerating Production of HIMARS Missiles for Ukraine
US Says Accelerating Production of HIMARS Missiles for Ukraine
29 August 2022
Afghanistan Builds 150,000-Strong National Army: Official Media
Afghanistan Builds 150,000-Strong National Army: Official Media
28 August 2022
Chinese Military on Alert As US Warships Sail Through Taiwan Strait
Chinese Military on Alert As US Warships Sail Through Taiwan Strait
28 August 2022
Syria Slams NPT Review Conference Failure to Address Concerns over Israel’s Nukes
Syria Slams NPT Review Conference Failure to Address Concerns over Israel’s Nukes
28 August 2022
US to Develop Laser Weapons to Target Russian, Chinese Hypersonic Missiles
US to Develop Laser Weapons to Target Russian, Chinese Hypersonic Missiles
28 August 2022
Report: CIA Threatens Turkish Businessmen over Trade with Russia
Report: CIA Threatens Turkish Businessmen over Trade with Russia
27 August 2022
Palestine Renews Push for Full UN Membership Amid US Opposition
Palestine Renews Push for Full UN Membership Amid US Opposition
27 August 2022
Iran’s UN Envoy Slams “Israel” Refusal to Join NPT, Urges Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in ME
Iran’s UN Envoy Slams “Israel” Refusal to Join NPT, Urges Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in ME
27 August 2022
Saudi-Led Coalition Holding 3 Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships in Violation of UN-Brokered Ceasefire
Saudi-Led Coalition Holding 3 Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships in Violation of UN-Brokered Ceasefire
27 August 2022
Saudi Arabia Sentences Prominent Cleric to 10 Years in Prison
Saudi Arabia Sentences Prominent Cleric to 10 Years in Prison
26 August 2022