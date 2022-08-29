0
Monday 29 August 2022 - 20:50

UN Chief Wants to Get Rid of Nuclear Arms ‘Once and For All’

Story Code : 1011762
UN Chief Wants to Get Rid of Nuclear Arms ‘Once and For All’
“Our world has been held hostage by nuclear weapons long enough,” he tweeted.

The weapons, which he described as “devices of death,” are unable to guarantee victory or security to the countries that possess them, Guterres underlined. “By design, their only result is destruction.”

“Let’s ensure the end of testing forever, and consign nuclear weapons to history – once and for all,” the UN chief said.

He also addressed the issue in a speech at the Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT] review conference in New York in early August.

He warned that “humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation,” as the conflict in Ukraine and tensions in other regions, the climate crisis, and the Covid-19 pandemic have put the world “under greater stress than it has faced in our lifetimes.”

“Eliminating nuclear weapons is the only guarantee they will never be used,” Guterres said at the time.

Nuclear arms are currently held by the US, UK, Russia, France, China, Pakistan, India, North Korea, and the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute [SIPRI], “of the total inventory of an estimated 12,705 warheads at the start of 2022, about 9,440 were in military stockpiles for potential use.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Poll: 80% of Afghans Believe US War Was A
Poll: 80% of Afghans Believe US War Was A 'Complete Failure'
Japan, US Carry Out Live-Fire Drills Using Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles
Japan, US Carry Out Live-Fire Drills Using Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles
29 August 2022
Britain’s Financial Support for Ukraine To Run Out by New Year
Britain’s Financial Support for Ukraine To Run Out by New Year
29 August 2022
US Says Accelerating Production of HIMARS Missiles for Ukraine
US Says Accelerating Production of HIMARS Missiles for Ukraine
29 August 2022
Afghanistan Builds 150,000-Strong National Army: Official Media
Afghanistan Builds 150,000-Strong National Army: Official Media
28 August 2022
Chinese Military on Alert As US Warships Sail Through Taiwan Strait
Chinese Military on Alert As US Warships Sail Through Taiwan Strait
28 August 2022
Syria Slams NPT Review Conference Failure to Address Concerns over Israel’s Nukes
Syria Slams NPT Review Conference Failure to Address Concerns over Israel’s Nukes
28 August 2022
US to Develop Laser Weapons to Target Russian, Chinese Hypersonic Missiles
US to Develop Laser Weapons to Target Russian, Chinese Hypersonic Missiles
28 August 2022
Report: CIA Threatens Turkish Businessmen over Trade with Russia
Report: CIA Threatens Turkish Businessmen over Trade with Russia
27 August 2022
Palestine Renews Push for Full UN Membership Amid US Opposition
Palestine Renews Push for Full UN Membership Amid US Opposition
27 August 2022
Iran’s UN Envoy Slams “Israel” Refusal to Join NPT, Urges Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in ME
Iran’s UN Envoy Slams “Israel” Refusal to Join NPT, Urges Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in ME
27 August 2022
Saudi-Led Coalition Holding 3 Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships in Violation of UN-Brokered Ceasefire
Saudi-Led Coalition Holding 3 Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships in Violation of UN-Brokered Ceasefire
27 August 2022
Saudi Arabia Sentences Prominent Cleric to 10 Years in Prison
Saudi Arabia Sentences Prominent Cleric to 10 Years in Prison
26 August 2022