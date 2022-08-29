0
Monday 29 August 2022 - 20:54

‘Israeli’ Spy Chief to Meet US Officials in Push Against Iran Deal

Story Code : 1011766
The announced visit is the latest in the Tel Aviv regime’s push to sway Western powers away from a return to the landmark 2015 deal with Tehran.

The Zionist regime believes that says a new pact would not prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon, a goal Iran has always denied citing religious forbids.

Mossad chief David Barnea will "be visiting Washington in a week to participate in closed door meetings in Congress on the Iran deal," a senior ‘Israeli’ official told AFP on condition of anonymity, without providing further details.

Earlier Sunday, Zionist Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that the Tel Aviv regime’s "diplomatic fight" against the nuclear pact included its security advisor and war minister holding recent meetings in the United States.

According to Lapid, a new agreement would have to include an expiration date, and tighter supervision that would also "address Iran's ballistic missile program and its involvement in terrorism throughout the Middle East."
