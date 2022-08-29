0
Monday 29 August 2022 - 20:56

Iraq’s Sadr Announces Full Withdrawal from Political Life

Story Code : 1011767
Iraq’s Sadr Announces Full Withdrawal from Political Life
"I hereby announce my final withdrawal," Sadr said in a statement posted on Twitter.

A spokesman for the Sadrist Movement called on Sunday for the establishment of a new Iraq.

In response, the Sadrist Movement protesters attempted to break through the palaces in the Green Zone, hundreds of which managed to cross the gate of presidential palace.

Meanwhile, an expanded security meeting was held in the HQ of the Joint Operations Command, which called on protesters to immediately withdraw from the Green Zone.
Comment


Featured Stories
Poll: 80% of Afghans Believe US War Was A
Poll: 80% of Afghans Believe US War Was A 'Complete Failure'
Japan, US Carry Out Live-Fire Drills Using Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles
Japan, US Carry Out Live-Fire Drills Using Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles
29 August 2022
Britain’s Financial Support for Ukraine To Run Out by New Year
Britain’s Financial Support for Ukraine To Run Out by New Year
29 August 2022
US Says Accelerating Production of HIMARS Missiles for Ukraine
US Says Accelerating Production of HIMARS Missiles for Ukraine
29 August 2022
Afghanistan Builds 150,000-Strong National Army: Official Media
Afghanistan Builds 150,000-Strong National Army: Official Media
28 August 2022
Chinese Military on Alert As US Warships Sail Through Taiwan Strait
Chinese Military on Alert As US Warships Sail Through Taiwan Strait
28 August 2022
Syria Slams NPT Review Conference Failure to Address Concerns over Israel’s Nukes
Syria Slams NPT Review Conference Failure to Address Concerns over Israel’s Nukes
28 August 2022
US to Develop Laser Weapons to Target Russian, Chinese Hypersonic Missiles
US to Develop Laser Weapons to Target Russian, Chinese Hypersonic Missiles
28 August 2022
Report: CIA Threatens Turkish Businessmen over Trade with Russia
Report: CIA Threatens Turkish Businessmen over Trade with Russia
27 August 2022
Palestine Renews Push for Full UN Membership Amid US Opposition
Palestine Renews Push for Full UN Membership Amid US Opposition
27 August 2022
Iran’s UN Envoy Slams “Israel” Refusal to Join NPT, Urges Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in ME
Iran’s UN Envoy Slams “Israel” Refusal to Join NPT, Urges Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in ME
27 August 2022
Saudi-Led Coalition Holding 3 Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships in Violation of UN-Brokered Ceasefire
Saudi-Led Coalition Holding 3 Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships in Violation of UN-Brokered Ceasefire
27 August 2022
Saudi Arabia Sentences Prominent Cleric to 10 Years in Prison
Saudi Arabia Sentences Prominent Cleric to 10 Years in Prison
26 August 2022