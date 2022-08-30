Raisi Rules Out Meeting Biden

Islam Times - Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi flatly rejected meeting with US President Joe Biden, and said an agreement with the world powers hinges on the settlement of safeguards issues between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In a news conference in Tehran on Monday, Rayeesi answered a question on his upcoming visit to New York and whether he will be ready to meet with Biden and whether he sees any prospect for improvement of ties with Washington.Iranian president roundly rejected any possibility of a meeting with his American counterpart, stressing that "such a meeting will have no benefit whatsoever for Iran".Rayeesi also emphasized that all issues with the IAEA concerning the nuclear safeguards must be resolved before any deal for revival of the 2015 accord."Without settling those issues, reviving the 2015 deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) makes no sense," he noted.Elsewhere in his remarks, the president stated that negotiations are underway within the same framework and focused on the removal of sanctions."We insist on verification and confidence-building measures during the course of negotiations,” he continued.Denouncing the US sanctions as illegal and brutal, President Raisi said the Iranian negotiating team will not leave the negotiating table in the talks on reviving the nuclear deal and lifting the bans.“We are following up on the neutralization of sanctions and have set up a headquarters under the management of First Vice President [Mohammad Mokhber] for that purpose. We are also pursuing the removal of sanctions through the Foreign Ministry and [Vienna] negotiations,” he added.Iranian president also underlined that many of the sanctions that were aimed to restrain Iran fell flat due to the country’s resistance.“We do not recognize any limitations for ourselves in this regard,” he asserted. “The level of our interactions with regional countries has increased up to 5 times. Our oil exports are in a state where we feel we should do our best and continue to export oil and non-oil commodities,” he underscored.Raisi also demanded the release of Iran’s assets frozen abroad as a result of Washington’s actions, noting, “We did not leave the negotiating table for sanctions removal. Negotiations are for the sake of removing the sanctions. Those who abandoned their commitments should return and fulfill their obligations. Our emphasis in these negotiations is on the removal of sanction.”Iran and the five remaining parties to the nuclear deal have held several rounds of negotiations since April last year to restore the agreement, which was unilaterally abandoned by Donald Trump in May 2018.In quitting the agreement, Trump restored sanctions on Iran as part of what he called the “maximum pressure” campaign against the country. Those sanctions are being enforced to this day by the Biden administration, even though it has repeatedly acknowledged that the policy has been a mistake and a failure.Iranian officials say the ball is in the US' court, and the Biden administration should assure Tehran that it will not repeat Trump's past mistakes.Iranian officials have also criticized Washington for raising excessive demands from Tehran during the nuclear talks, and blocking efforts to reach an agreement on the JCPOA. They emphasized the Tehran's will to reach a good, strong and lasting agreement, and stressed that the US should lift unilateral sanctions, and assure Iran that it will not repeat its past mistakes.Iranian diplomats say although some progress has been made, there are still outstanding issues that need to be resolved before a final deal could be attained. They warn that Tehran has its own "Plan B" and it will go into effect if Washington fails to make a political decision to revive the 2015 agreement.