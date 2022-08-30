0
Tuesday 30 August 2022 - 04:17

Latest Unrest in Iraq Leaves 12 Killed and 200 Injured

Issuing a statement, the Leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced his withdrawal from the political arena in Iraq on Monday.

Following the entrance of Muqtada Sadr's supporters to the Iraqi presidential palace, the Commander of the Iraqi Army Joint Operations announced a curfew in Baghdad from 3:30 p.m. today, Monday local time.

The Iraqi army called on the protesters to vacate the roundabouts of the green zone, stressing the protection of public and private properties.

At least 12 people have been shot dead in Baghdad’s Green Zone after hundreds of supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr stormed government buildings amid rising tensions.

While at least 270 others were injured on August 29, after being shot with firearms and tear gas, in the Green zone, where Iraqi government and diplomatic buildings are located.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq (UNAMI) called the developments “an extremely dangerous escalation” and also urged all parties “to refrain from acts that could lead to an unstoppable chain of events.”
