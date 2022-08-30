0
Tuesday 30 August 2022 - 13:04

Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Efforts of Iranian President, Cabinet

Story Code : 1011869
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Efforts of Iranian President, Cabinet
Imam Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi and the members of the cabinet on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Mohammad Ali Rajaei and Mohammad Javad Bahonar as well as the Government Week.

Praising the efforts of the 13th Iranian government since taking office, Imam Khamenei called on the president and the cabinet members to keep on doing so and fulfill the demands of the Iranian nations.

His Eminence also provided the meeting's attendees with several pieces of advice for better governance.

Raisi, for his part, presented a report on the performance of the current government over the past year.
