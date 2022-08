Islam Times - The Prisoner Movement announced that 1000 Palestinian prisoners will start on Thursday a hunger strike in the Israeli jails.

In a statement, the Movement called for generalizing the unity maintained inside the Zionist jails in a way that it includes all the Palestinian society.The statement hailed the steadfastness and determination manifested by the footage showing the prisoner Awawda in face of the Zionist criminality.Meanwhile, an Israeli occupation court today sentenced a charity Gaza aid worker, Hassan Abed-Rabbu, to 12 years imprisonment, according to the Prisoners’ Affairs Commission.