Wednesday 31 August 2022 - 00:01

US Unmanned Vessel Towed in Persian Gulf to Secure Shipping Lanes: IRGC

"The Saildrone Explorer USV was seen in international waters being towed behind the IRGC Navy support ship Shahid Baziar around 11 p.m. local time in an attempt to detain it," a 5th Fleet statement claimed on Tuesday, trying to create a Hollywood epic from the maritime incident.

"Timely action of IRGC Navy was carried out with the aim of securing the shipping route and preventing possible accidents, of which several cases have occurred in recent weeks," IRGC Navy said in a statement.

According to the statement, "Immediately after the arrival of a frigate of the US Navy in the waters of the area, security issues and safe navigation were explained to its personnel, and the aforementioned boat was released by the decision of the IRGC support ship commander."

In recent weeks, a large number of American unmanned boats have been dispatched from Bahrain, in violation of the protocols related to the use of unmanned vessels, to international shipping lanes, causing some problems.
