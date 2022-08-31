0
Wednesday 31 August 2022 - 12:23

IRGC Tows, Releases US Unmanned Vessel in Gulf Waters

Story Code : 1012040
IRGC Tows, Releases US Unmanned Vessel in Gulf Waters
The timely action by the IRGC Navy to control and tow the US vessel was aimed at securing the shipping routes and preventing accidents, as several cases of such incidents have occurred in recent weeks.

After an American destroyer came to the zone and was briefed on the security regulations and safe navigation processes, the sea drone was released at the discretion of the commander of the IRGC Navy’s logistical warship.

In recent weeks, many unmanned American vessels have been deployed to international waters and international shipping lanes from Bahrain without compliance with the protocols on unmanned vessels and sea drones, causing problems in the shipping routes.

Such sea drones, the purpose of whose deployment to the shipping routes is not still clear, could result in unexpected maritime accidents because of the possible disconnection of their navigation communication systems.

The IRGC said the US Navy has released a Hollywood-style account of the story, distorted the reality, and tried to create an epic after the incident in an attempt to cover up part of its failures.
