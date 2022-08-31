0
Wednesday 31 August 2022 - 12:24

Trump Team May Have Moved Classified Papers Amid Probe

Story Code : 1012041
Trump Team May Have Moved Classified Papers Amid Probe
The Justice Department says said it had evidence that classified documents were deliberately concealed from the FBI when it tried to retrieve them in June from Trump's Florida estate, prompting an unprecedented search of his home.

Prosecutors laid out their evidence of obstruction of justice, saying that Trump aides both falsely certified in June that the former president had returned all the government records he had stored in his home after leaving the White House in January 2021.

It also revealed that Trump lawyers "explicitly prohibited government personnel from opening or looking inside any of the boxes" inside a storage room when FBI agents first traveled to his Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago resort in June to retrieve the records.

"The government also developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation," the department said in a filing in US District Court in the Southern District of Florida.

It released a photograph of some of the records found inside Trump's home bearing classification markings.

The Justice Department has accused Trump of obstructing justice by failing to return top secret documents to the government.

Trump has been calling for a federal judge to appoint a Special Master to review the records in question. The Justice Department on Tuesday said it opposed the appointment of a special master.

Trump's defenses for why he retained the materials have shifted, and he has not offered a reason for why he did not give all the records back.

He has previously claimed he declassified all the records, pointing to a president's broad declassification powers.

However, Tuesday's filing by the government denied this.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah’s Sayyed Safieddine: Lebanon and Iraq Targets of US Schemes
Hezbollah’s Sayyed Safieddine: Lebanon and Iraq Targets of US Schemes
China Calls on US to Stop Stealing Oil, Grain from Syria
China Calls on US to Stop Stealing Oil, Grain from Syria
31 August 2022
Iraqi Resistance Group Urges Quick Formation of Government after Unrest
Iraqi Resistance Group Urges Quick Formation of Government after Unrest
31 August 2022
Google Employee Who Protested Contract with ‘Israel’ Quits
Google Employee Who Protested Contract with ‘Israel’ Quits
31 August 2022
Europeans Paying for Brussels
Europeans Paying for Brussels' 'Irrational, Absurd' Energy Policy While US Profits: Kremlin
30 August 2022
Biden To Ask for Approval For $1.1bn Arms Sale to Taiwan
Biden To Ask for Approval For $1.1bn Arms Sale to Taiwan
30 August 2022
Saudi Regime Jails Yet Another Woman for Social Media ‘Violations’
Saudi Regime Jails Yet Another Woman for Social Media ‘Violations’
30 August 2022
Iraqi Cleric Urges Supporters to Withdraw after Clashes
Iraqi Cleric Urges Supporters to Withdraw after Clashes
30 August 2022
Poll: 80% of Afghans Believe US War Was A
Poll: 80% of Afghans Believe US War Was A 'Complete Failure'
29 August 2022
Japan, US Carry Out Live-Fire Drills Using Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles
Japan, US Carry Out Live-Fire Drills Using Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles
29 August 2022
Britain’s Financial Support for Ukraine To Run Out by New Year
Britain’s Financial Support for Ukraine To Run Out by New Year
29 August 2022
US Says Accelerating Production of HIMARS Missiles for Ukraine
US Says Accelerating Production of HIMARS Missiles for Ukraine
29 August 2022
Afghanistan Builds 150,000-Strong National Army: Official Media
Afghanistan Builds 150,000-Strong National Army: Official Media
28 August 2022