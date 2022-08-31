0
Wednesday 31 August 2022 - 13:09

Iraqi Resistance Group Urges Quick Formation of Government after Unrest

Story Code : 1012058
Iraqi Resistance Group Urges Quick Formation of Government after Unrest
In remarks on Wednesday, al-Khazaali hailed the restoration of calm in Iraq following days of unrest, praised the wisdom shown by all sides, and demanded measures to accelerate the formation of the government as soon as possible.

“The Popular Mobilization Units – better known as Hashd al-Shaabi – once again proved their role as the guarantor of national security and saved the country,” the senior Iraqi politician said in a statement.

The Asaib Ahl al-Haq secretary general also underlined the need to hold accountable all those who violated the law, as well as those who fired shots at Iraqi security forces.

“Parliament must convene and form the new government according to the Constitution. The status quo is very critical, because the legislature remains closed and the government has fallen apart... The commander-in-chief of the armed forces [outgoing Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi] has also failed to fulfill his duty in maintaining security and stability,” al-Khazaali pointed out.

The remarks came a day after supporters of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr began to withdraw from Baghdad’s Green Zone after calls to fully retreat from the heavily fortified area.

Sadr had given Iraqi protesters and his followers “60 minutes” to leave the high-security area, as he extended an apology to the Iraqi people.

“It saddens me a lot what happens in Iraq; I apologize to the Iraqi people, the only ones affected by the events,” Sadr told reporters. “We had hoped that there would be peaceful protests, not weapons.”

The leader of the Sadrist movement said, “I am now criticizing the Sadrist movement’s revolution as I criticized the October revolution when it was marred by violence,” adding, “Change your minds and withdraw completely, even from the sit-in.”

Violence erupted in the capital after Sadr on Monday said he was resigning from politics and closing his movement’s offices.

At least 30 people were killed and 700 others wounded in the two days of unrest, which came after three years of relative stability in Baghdad.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah’s Sayyed Safieddine: Lebanon and Iraq Targets of US Schemes
Hezbollah’s Sayyed Safieddine: Lebanon and Iraq Targets of US Schemes
China Calls on US to Stop Stealing Oil, Grain from Syria
China Calls on US to Stop Stealing Oil, Grain from Syria
31 August 2022
Iraqi Resistance Group Urges Quick Formation of Government after Unrest
Iraqi Resistance Group Urges Quick Formation of Government after Unrest
31 August 2022
Google Employee Who Protested Contract with ‘Israel’ Quits
Google Employee Who Protested Contract with ‘Israel’ Quits
31 August 2022
Europeans Paying for Brussels
Europeans Paying for Brussels' 'Irrational, Absurd' Energy Policy While US Profits: Kremlin
30 August 2022
Biden To Ask for Approval For $1.1bn Arms Sale to Taiwan
Biden To Ask for Approval For $1.1bn Arms Sale to Taiwan
30 August 2022
Saudi Regime Jails Yet Another Woman for Social Media ‘Violations’
Saudi Regime Jails Yet Another Woman for Social Media ‘Violations’
30 August 2022
Iraqi Cleric Urges Supporters to Withdraw after Clashes
Iraqi Cleric Urges Supporters to Withdraw after Clashes
30 August 2022
Poll: 80% of Afghans Believe US War Was A
Poll: 80% of Afghans Believe US War Was A 'Complete Failure'
29 August 2022
Japan, US Carry Out Live-Fire Drills Using Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles
Japan, US Carry Out Live-Fire Drills Using Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles
29 August 2022
Britain’s Financial Support for Ukraine To Run Out by New Year
Britain’s Financial Support for Ukraine To Run Out by New Year
29 August 2022
US Says Accelerating Production of HIMARS Missiles for Ukraine
US Says Accelerating Production of HIMARS Missiles for Ukraine
29 August 2022
Afghanistan Builds 150,000-Strong National Army: Official Media
Afghanistan Builds 150,000-Strong National Army: Official Media
28 August 2022