Hezbollah’s Sayyed Safieddine: Lebanon and Iraq Targets of US Schemes

Islam Times - Head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine underlined on Wednesday that Iraq needs utmost levels of unity in a bid to confront schemes set by foreign powers.

In an interview with Al-Nour radio station, Sayyed Safieddine said that Hezbollah “has no particular comment” regarding the latest developments in Iraq, noting that the Lebanese resistance movement has been thoroughly following up the events taking place in the Arab country.“Thank God, Iraqi people have overcome a hardship with least possible losses. Iraqi people badly need utmost level of unity and solidarity. They need to avoid all what could bring disagreements.”The senior Hezbollah officials warned that the United States has an enormous scheme for the region, noting that both Lebanon and Iraq are targets of such schemes.“Portraying Iraq as a venue of strife between Iran and the US is inaccurate. The US has been waging a campaign to sway Iraq through meddling in Baghdad’s internal affairs, while Iran has been offering people of Iraq, Lebanon and Syria.”Meanwhile, Sayyed Safieddine hailed prominent Lebanese Shia Imam Sayyed Moussa Al-Sadr as an exceptional figure who had represented the bright vision of Lebanon.“44 after the abduction of Imam Sayyed Moussa Al-Sadr, we are certain that he who abducted him wanted to target Lebanon.”In this context, he lashed out at some Arab states for “conspiring” in the case of Imam Al-Sadr, describing the absence of the prominent cleric as a “bleeding injury that will never heal.”On the other hand, Sayyed Safieddine stressed that there have been many crises I Lebanon that need to be handled, noting that Hezbollah has been working hard to stand by its people.On the issue of maritime wealth, he voiced confidence that Hezbollah will restore Lebanon’s rights through possible means, noting that the Israeli enemy has been procrastinating.